Holistic Financial Partners Takes $298,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. 352,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,493. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $5,304,216. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

