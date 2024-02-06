Holistic Financial Partners Sells 17,027 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 901,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,543. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

