Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.56. 2,447,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,259. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

