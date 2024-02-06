Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.17. The stock had a trading volume of 982,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,574. The firm has a market cap of $353.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.02 and its 200 day moving average is $322.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

