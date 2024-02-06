Holistic Financial Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.80. 19,592,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,302,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.