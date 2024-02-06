Holistic Financial Partners Invests $273,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. 4,532,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

