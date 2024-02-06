Holistic Financial Partners Has $36.77 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 24.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $700.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,790. The company has a market capitalization of $665.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $742.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $609.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 94.20%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

