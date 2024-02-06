Holistic Financial Partners Buys 2,827 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 316,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,124. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.