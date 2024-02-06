Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 198 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,067. The stock has a market cap of $321.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $127.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

