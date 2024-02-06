Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.35. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $306.79.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

