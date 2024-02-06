Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $170.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.35. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $147.01 and a 12-month high of $306.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
