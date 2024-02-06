Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 462,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,379. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $978.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 611.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

