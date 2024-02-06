Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.77.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.