Head to Head Contrast: DHT (NYSE:DHT) versus C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is N/A N/A N/A DHT 32.14% 17.89% 12.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $3.29 million 0.29 $550,000.00 N/A N/A DHT $454.15 million 3.76 $61.52 million $1.15 9.14

This table compares C3is and DHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for C3is and DHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A DHT 0 2 0 0 2.00

DHT has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DHT is more favorable than C3is.

Summary

DHT beats C3is on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

