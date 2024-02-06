HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 435.71% from the stock’s current price.

SGMO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGMO

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.