Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Haynes International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Haynes International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

