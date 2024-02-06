Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
