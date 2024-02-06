Grin Price Hits $0.0892 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $1.27 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

