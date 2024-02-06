Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 12.4% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,422. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

