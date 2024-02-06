Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) is Vivo Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911,717 shares during the period. Gracell Biotechnologies comprises about 3.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 14.97% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $31,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRCL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

GRCL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 189,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,862. The stock has a market cap of $743.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

