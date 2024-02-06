GoPro (GPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts expect GoPro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.53. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

