Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.87. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

