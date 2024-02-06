Gogoro (GGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Gogoro to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect Gogoro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gogoro Stock Performance
Shares of Gogoro stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $498.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.49. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Gogoro
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.
