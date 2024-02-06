Gogoro (GGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Gogoro to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, analysts expect Gogoro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gogoro stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $498.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.49. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gogoro by 107.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogoro during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gogoro during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

