Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.24. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $125.18.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,303 shares of company stock worth $6,668,455 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

