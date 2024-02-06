Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $228.75 and last traded at $233.46. 132,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 403,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Globant Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

