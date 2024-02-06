Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

