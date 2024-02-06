GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the technology company's stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

