General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $138.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

