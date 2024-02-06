General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in General Electric by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 61,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $138.64.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

