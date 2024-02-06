General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $265.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.89. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.