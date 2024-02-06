GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.