GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC
Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.