Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 393 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FELE stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE?

