Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,533 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.59% of Patterson Companies worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,475,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDCO

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.