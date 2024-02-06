Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $26,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3,386.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $468.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

