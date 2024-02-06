Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.