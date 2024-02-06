Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after acquiring an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

