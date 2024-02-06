Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,517,000 after acquiring an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Stock Performance
Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $103.21.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Church & Dwight Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Church & Dwight
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Alphabet triggers a sell-the-news reaction: Time to buy the dip?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Humana’s pain HCA Healthcare’s gain?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Skechers stocks trips on inventory bloat, but there’s an upside
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.