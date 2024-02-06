Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.00% of Flushing Financial worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $435.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

