Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 294,390 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,390 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.96% of TEGNA worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,675,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after acquiring an additional 445,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

