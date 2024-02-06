Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 15,300 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

NYSE GRC opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.