Gabelli Funds LLC Has $26.25 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.2 %

KHC stock opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

