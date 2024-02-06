Gabelli Funds LLC Has $25.29 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Royal Gold worth $25,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,552,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after buying an additional 242,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

