Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 47,354 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,354 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $306.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5,040.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.77.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
