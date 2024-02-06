GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group



Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

