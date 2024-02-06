G999 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00079367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001235 BTC.

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

