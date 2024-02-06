FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.22. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 2,042,874 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
