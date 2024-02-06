Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,989,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,722 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 2.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,066,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 472,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,703. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

