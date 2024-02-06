FOX (FOXA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

