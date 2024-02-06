Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $36.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Fortrea Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.