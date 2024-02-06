Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $36.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.
NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $37.30.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
