Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 26,608 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.70. 1,015,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

