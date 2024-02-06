Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $153.33. 2,642,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,976. The company has a market capitalization of $289.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.39.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

