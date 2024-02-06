Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,716 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,394. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

