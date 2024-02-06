Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,961 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 244,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

